Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vsevolozhsky District
  5. Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie
  6. Bugry

Residential properties for sale in Bugry, Russia

3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Bugry, Russia
1 room apartment
Bugry, Russia
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 3/17 Floor
€ 43,704
For sale apartment with a good layout! Property for more than 5 years. There are enough park…
Apartment in Bugry, Russia
Apartment
Bugry, Russia
43 m²
€ 80,216
Art. 38203852 House comfort class!!! In the best residential complex of comfort class in p.…
Apartment in Bugry, Russia
Apartment
Bugry, Russia
43 m²
€ 77,450
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir