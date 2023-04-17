Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Housein Poroshkino, Russia
House
Poroshkino, Russia
278 m²
€ 256,757
Art. 38786112 Family house for sale in a cottage village of business class. Closed territor…
Housein Särki, Russia
House
Särki, Russia
362 m²
€ 725,617
Art. 14199696 Dear customer! We propose to consider the unique offer – a real Finnish house…
Housein Gorodok, Russia
House
Gorodok, Russia
497 m²
€ 435,370
Art. 32484704 Dear customer! In the convenient location of the Vsevolozhsky district, the…
Housein Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
140 m²
€ 167,450
Art. 26039960 Dear customers, we present to your & nbsp; attention a completely new and full…
Housein Poroshkino, Russia
House
Poroshkino, Russia
409 m²
€ 502,350
Art. 13335866 Dear buyer, our buyer!The castle in the English style is available for sale in…
Housein Enkolovo, Russia
House
Enkolovo, Russia
519 m²
€ 590,367
Art. 3356290 A cottage village of LAMBERI is located 5 km from the ring road in the directio…

