Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vsevolozhsky District
  5. Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Bugry
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Bugry, Russia
1 room apartment
Bugry, Russia
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 3/17 Floor
€ 45,803
For sale apartment with a good layout! Property for more than 5 years. There are enough park…
Apartmentin Bugry, Russia
Apartment
Bugry, Russia
43 m²
€ 80,934
Art. 38203852 House comfort class!!! In the best residential complex of comfort class in p.…
Apartmentin Bugry, Russia
Apartment
Bugry, Russia
43 m²
€ 78,143

Properties features in Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir