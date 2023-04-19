Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Tihvinä District
  5. Borskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Borskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 299,434
Lot number: 4144015, Two-room apartment in the historic city center is offered. In a quiet, …
2 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 14/16 Floor
€ 121,097
1 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 11/16 Floor
€ 103,306
For sale 1 apartment on the 11th floor of a 16-story house in t…
3 room apartmentin Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 92,476
For sale 3 bedroom apartment, with an area of 62.8 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of the …
4 room apartmentin Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 room apartment
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 Number of rooms 111 m²
€ 812,664
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
2 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 6/16 Floor
€ 140,897
3 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 91 m²
€ 506,652
The building of the Architects LCD, fascinating with its architecture, effectively rises abo…
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 11/16 Floor
€ 94,498
1 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 6/14 Floor
€ 107,831
1 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
1 Number of rooms 18 m² 3/14 Floor
€ 29,518
2 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 12/16 Floor
€ 138,111
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 41.9 square meters. m on the 12th f…
1 room apartmentin Novopodrezkovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Novopodrezkovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 138,282
Moscow or St. Petersburg, energy with the key, or calm thoughtfulness? The creators of the 1…

Properties features in Borskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir