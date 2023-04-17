Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. gorodskoy okrug Bor
  5. Bor
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Bor, Russia

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa Villain Bor, Russia
Villa Villa
Bor, Russia
220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 150,705
Great location, center of. Bor, near ZhK Gorky Park. 1st floor: entrance hall, hall, kitchen…
Villa Villain Bor, Russia
Villa Villa
Bor, Russia
266 m² Number of floors 2
€ 170,799
We offer you a unique offer on the real estate market - a cottage with a very functional pla…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir