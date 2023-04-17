Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. gorodskoy okrug Bor
  5. Bor

Residential properties for sale in Bor, Russia

11 properties total found
Apartmentin Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
38 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 31,816
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a 2-storey building in Bor on the street Go…
Apartmentin Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
42 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 30,699
I sell 2-room apartment of 42.6 sq.m. to the address of the village. Oktyabrsky St. Oktyabrs…
Villa Villain Bor, Russia
Villa Villa
Bor, Russia
220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 150,705
Great location, center of. Bor, near ZhK Gorky Park. 1st floor: entrance hall, hall, kitchen…
Apartmentin Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
55 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 52,468
For sale 2-room apartment of improved layout in the Emerald Housing and Public Utilities in …
Apartmentin Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
44 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 42,979
I sell 2-room apartment of 44.5 sq. M. at the address of Bor 25 Makhalova St. on the 2nd flo…
Apartmentin Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
80 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 87,632
URGENT! URGENT! URGENT! On sale on the banks of the Volgi river in a new brick house on the …
Apartmentin Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
65 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 65,752
A spacious cozy 3-room apartment of improved layout in the city of Bor on the street is pres…
Apartmentin Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
36 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 30,699
Urgent sale of 1 room apartment of 36.8m2, residential 17.4 m2, kitchen 7.6 m2. House built …
Apartmentin Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
39 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 38,514
For sale 1k apartment of improved layout with an area of 39m, residential 15m, kitchen 9 m o…
Villa Villain Bor, Russia
Villa Villa
Bor, Russia
266 m² Number of floors 2
€ 170,799
We offer you a unique offer on the real estate market - a cottage with a very functional pla…
Apartmentin Bor, Russia
Apartment
Bor, Russia
88 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 111,633
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir