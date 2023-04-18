Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Kstovsky District
  5. Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Elhovka, Russia
House
Elhovka, Russia
89 m² Number of floors 2
€ 63,594
For sale a small, cozy, warm house in TIZ Elkhovka on Star Street. Not far from Nizhny Novgo…

Properties features in Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir