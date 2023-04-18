Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Kstovsky District
  5. Bolsheelninskiy selsovet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartmentin Zhdanovskiy, Russia
Apartment
Zhdanovskiy, Russia
32 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 28,913
Free sale!   Bright, one-room apartment in the village of Zhdanovsky. Plastic double-g…
Apartmentin Zhdanovskiy, Russia
Apartment
Zhdanovskiy, Russia
44 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 33,479

Properties features in Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir