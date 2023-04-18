Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia

5 properties total found
Apartmentin Zhdanovskiy, Russia
Apartment
Zhdanovskiy, Russia
32 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 28,913
Free sale!   Bright, one-room apartment in the village of Zhdanovsky. Plastic double-g…
Housein Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
72 m² Number of floors 1
€ 74,794
House in the cleanroom with all connected communications: Gas 5 kb / m - set in the house, c…
Housein Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
58 m² Number of floors 2
€ 7,591
Great location, close to Green City, d. Frolovskoye, forest. A square plot, a set profanity.…
Apartmentin Zhdanovskiy, Russia
Apartment
Zhdanovskiy, Russia
44 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 33,479
Villa Villain Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 283,549
very pleasant, beautiful, cozy, fully prepared for living, equipped with everything necessar…

