  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Bogorodsky District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Bogorodsky District, Russia

Kamenskiy selsovet
5
Dudenevskiy selsovet
2
Shapkinskiy selsovet
2
9 properties total found
Villa Villain Orinkino, Russia
Villa Villa
Orinkino, Russia
140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,230
I sell a country house on a plot of 10 acres.   Bogorodsky district, DNP Orinki.  …
Housein Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
257 m² Number of floors 2
€ 87,678
Clean sale! One adult owner. In 2024, gas and all central communications will lead. Two land…
Villa Villain Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
407 m² Number of floors 3
€ 187,723
Quiet cozy place. Bird singing and fresh air, near the forest. 15 minutes from Nizhny Novgor…
Housein Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
30 m² Number of floors 1
€ 9,927
It is offered for sale a land plot ten minutes drive from Nizhny Novgorod, Bukino village, Z…
Housein Berezovka, Russia
House
Berezovka, Russia
30 m² Number of floors 1
€ 6,073
For sale ( at the location ) 36 km from Nizhny Novgorod to the city of Bogorodsk ( SNT "Sosn…
Villa Villain Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 42,514
I sell the holiday home Bogorodsky, the village of Vypolezovo (34 km from Nizhny Novgorod). …
Villa Villain Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 42,514
I sell the holiday home Bogorodsky, the village of Vypolezovo (34 km from Nizhny Novgorod). …
Villa Villain Kamenki, Russia
Villa Villa
Kamenki, Russia
330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 215,330
Three-level cottage is located 19 km from the city (15 min from N. Novgorod) in the village …
Housein Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
254 m² Number of floors 2
€ 82,819
Large 2 -storey house of chopped (manual work) log 27-29 (ship pine!). Double double glazed …

