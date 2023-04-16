Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bogorodsky District, Russia

4 properties total found
Apartmentin Bogorodsk, Russia
Apartment
Bogorodsk, Russia
51 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 35,336
I will sell a 2-room apartment of improved layout. Total. 51.6, Kitchen 7 sq.m. 3/5. Isolate…
Apartmentin Berezovka, Russia
Apartment
Berezovka, Russia
31 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 17,668
One bedroom apartment in good condition.   From Nizhny Novgorod, 20 minutes drive. The …
Apartmentin Berezovka, Russia
Apartment
Berezovka, Russia
48 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 27,496
Apartmentin Bogorodsk, Russia
Apartment
Bogorodsk, Russia
68 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 49,680
Dear customers! Sale of an exclusive apartment repair in which is made with modern and high…

