Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Bogorodsky city district
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Bogorodsky city district, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House 2 bathrooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Bogorodsky city district, Russia
House 2 bathrooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Bogorodsky city district, Russia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious new house on a plot of 13 acres near the forest! An excellent landscaped cottage vi…
€152,014

Properties features in Bogorodsky city district, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir