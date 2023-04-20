Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Engelssky District
  5. Bezymyanskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Bezymyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 12/15 Floor
€ 150,997
For sale 2-bed apartment on the 12th floor 15-storey building in build…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
28 m²
€ 106,933
Art. 3361782 Species studio apartment with full clean decoration in the house of LCD "Autogr…
1 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 56 m² Number of floors 29
€ 122,304
For sale is a 1-room apartment with a functional layout in the Mayak residential complex, lo…
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 22/30 Floor
€ 153,816
2 room apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 51,796
Art. 56455342 For sale 2 -c. apartment, S = 43.5 sq. M., in the historical center of Gatchin…
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 15/18 Floor
€ 146,551
3 room apartmentin Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 2/12 Floor
€ 103,071
For sale 3 bedroom apartment, with an area of 76.6 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of the …
1 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/25 Floor
€ 80,200
For sale LCD South Aquatorium large 1st apartment in a good area overlooking the Gulf of Fin…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
75 m²
€ 211,638
1 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 46 m²
€ 313,317
ROTTERDAM is a business-class residential complex that reflects all the basic life values of…
Apartmentin Prosek, Russia
Apartment
Prosek, Russia
43 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 10,638
For sale 2 bedroom apartment 43, 2/24, 7/7 m2 on a 1/2-storey brick house in s. Prosek Lysko…
3 room apartmentin Central Federal District, Russia
3 room apartment
Central Federal District, Russia
3 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 306,233
What is the mood? This is laughter, smile, joy. Good memories, communication with loved ones…

Properties features in Bezymyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir