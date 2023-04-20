Russia
Residential properties for sale in Bezymyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
12/15 Floor
€ 150,997
For sale 2-bed apartment on the 12th floor 15-storey building in build…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
28 m²
€ 106,933
Art. 3361782 Species studio apartment with full clean decoration in the house of LCD "Autogr…
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
1 Number of rooms
56 m²
Number of floors 29
€ 122,304
For sale is a 1-room apartment with a functional layout in the Mayak residential complex, lo…
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
22/30 Floor
€ 153,816
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 51,796
Art. 56455342 For sale 2 -c. apartment, S = 43.5 sq. M., in the historical center of Gatchin…
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
15/18 Floor
€ 146,551
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
2/12 Floor
€ 103,071
For sale 3 bedroom apartment, with an area of 76.6 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of the …
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
2/25 Floor
€ 80,200
For sale LCD South Aquatorium large 1st apartment in a good area overlooking the Gulf of Fin…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
75 m²
€ 211,638
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms
46 m²
€ 313,317
ROTTERDAM is a business-class residential complex that reflects all the basic life values of…
Apartment
Prosek, Russia
43 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 10,638
For sale 2 bedroom apartment 43, 2/24, 7/7 m2 on a 1/2-storey brick house in s. Prosek Lysko…
3 room apartment
Central Federal District, Russia
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
€ 306,233
What is the mood? This is laughter, smile, joy. Good memories, communication with loved ones…
