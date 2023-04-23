Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Siberian Federal District
  4. Belovskiy gorodskoy okrug

Residential properties for sale in Belovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² 3/12 Floor
€ 97,348
For sale 4-room apartment, with an area of 78.0 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of the com…
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 8/18 Floor
€ 124,563
4 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m² 11/30 Floor
€ 190,960
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 18/18 Floor
€ 167,223
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 2/12 Floor
€ 45,111
For sale studio apartment with an area of 23.1 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of the comf…
4 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 2/15 Floor
€ 188,973
For sale 4-room apartment on the 2nd floor 15-storey building in build…
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 128,012
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 13/30 Floor
€ 124,157
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 153,075
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 14/16 Floor
€ 137,083
1 room studio apartment in Pushkinskiy rayon, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Pushkinskiy rayon, Russia
1 Number of rooms 6 m²
€ 3,548
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
4 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
4 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
4 Number of rooms 142 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 325,545

Properties features in Belovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

