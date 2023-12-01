Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Begunickoe selskoe poselenie
  5. Rooms

Number of rooms for sale in Begunickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Room To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Room 3 rooms in Begunickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Room 3 rooms
Begunickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
€24,447
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Begunickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir