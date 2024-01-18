Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Bashkortostan

Residential properties for sale in Bashkortostan, Russia

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Starobazanovskiy selsovet, Russia
2 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Starobazanovskiy selsovet, Russia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Modern apartments in the comfortable complex Naya At District One! Yield from 6.6%! Interest…
€732,264
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Starobazanovskiy selsovet, Russia
3 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Starobazanovskiy selsovet, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
Modern apartments in the comfortable complex Naya At District One! Yield from 6.6%! Interest…
€1,17M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

