Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Lyskovsky District
  5. Barminskiy selsovet
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Barminskiy selsovet, Russia

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa in Barminskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Barminskiy selsovet, Russia
322 m² Number of floors 3
€ 60,853
The house is located in a picturesque, environmentally friendly area of the Nizhny Novgorod …

Properties features in Barminskiy selsovet, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir