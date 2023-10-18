Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Baltiyskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

1 room apartment in Baltiysk, Russia
1 room apartment
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/3
€54,865
1 room apartment in Baltiysk, Russia
1 room apartment
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/4
€54,579
1 room apartment in Baltiysk, Russia
1 room apartment
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/2
€55,195
6 room house in Baltiysk, Russia
6 room house
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
€137,707
3 room townhouse in Baltiysk, Russia
3 room townhouse
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Town house in a quiet location in the town of Baltiysk near the bay in an environmentally fr…
€29,100

