Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Balkanskiy okrug

Residential properties for sale in Balkanskiy okrug, Russia

1 property total found
Room 5 rooms in Balkanskiy okrug, Russia
Room 5 rooms
Balkanskiy okrug, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/14
€51,677
Leave a request

Properties features in Balkanskiy okrug, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir