Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Balashikhinsky District
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Balashikhinsky District, Russia

Balashikha
9
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Balashikha, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Balashikha, Russia
1 Number of rooms 83 m²
€ 162,381
ZhK "Novogireevsky" is a comfortable landscaped complex in a finished microdistrict with its…
1 room studio apartmentin Balashikha, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Balashikha, Russia
1 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 139,062
ZhK "Novogireevsky" is a comfortable landscaped complex in a finished microdistrict with its…
1 room studio apartmentin Balashikha, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Balashikha, Russia
1 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 138,010
ZhK "Novogireevsky" is a comfortable landscaped complex in a finished microdistrict with its…
1 room studio apartmentin Balashikha, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Balashikha, Russia
1 Number of rooms 77 m²
€ 156,262
ZhK "Novogireevsky" is a comfortable landscaped complex in a finished microdistrict with its…
1 room studio apartmentin Balashikha, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Balashikha, Russia
1 Number of rooms 57 m²
€ 135,286
ZhK "Novogireevsky" is a comfortable landscaped complex in a finished microdistrict with its…
1 room studio apartmentin Balashikha, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Balashikha, Russia
1 Number of rooms 124 m²
€ 223,697
ZhK "Novogireevsky" is a comfortable landscaped complex in a finished microdistrict with its…
1 room studio apartmentin Balashikha, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Balashikha, Russia
1 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 122,881
ZhK "Novogireevsky" is a comfortable landscaped complex in a finished microdistrict with its…
1 room studio apartmentin Balashikha, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Balashikha, Russia
1 Number of rooms 83 m²
€ 159,294
ZhK "Novogireevsky" is a comfortable landscaped complex in a finished microdistrict with its…
1 room studio apartmentin Balashikha, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Balashikha, Russia
1 Number of rooms 119 m²
€ 214,511
ZhK "Novogireevsky" is a comfortable landscaped complex in a finished microdistrict with its…

Properties features in Balashikhinsky District, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir