Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Balakhninsky District
  5. Balakhna
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Balakhna, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Balakhna, Russia
Apartment
Balakhna, Russia
36 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 14,937
Realting.com
Go