Houses for sale in Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

4 properties total found
6 room housein Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
6 room house
Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
6 Number of rooms 338 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 152,849
3 room housein Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 94 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 47,974
A unique offer! Kuttuzi NPD offers for sale a two-story apartment building with an area of …
Housein Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
119 m²
€ 129,419
Art. 26198204 On sale a new two-story house of 119 m2 on the IZHS 7.5 acres in the village o…
4 room housein Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 100,412
It is offered for sale a winter house for permanent residence OP 120 sq m & nbsp; & nbsp; in…

Properties features in Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

