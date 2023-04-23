Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Bogorodsky District
  5. Aleshkovskiy selsovet

Residential properties for sale in Aleshkovskiy selsovet, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 12/15 Floor
€ 159,445
For sale 3-room apartment on the 12th floor 15-storey building in buil…
2 room apartment in Veshki, Russia
2 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 156,966
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
Apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
119 m²
€ 315,221
Art. 17312480 Cozy and spacious two-room apartment for sale in the Moscow district!Apartment…
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 13/30 Floor
€ 86,814
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 7/19 Floor
€ 127,274
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 21/30 Floor
€ 134,583
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 28/30 Floor
€ 166,421
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 8/16 Floor
€ 145,757
4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 8/16 Floor
€ 261,245
2 room house in Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room house
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 212 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,986,283
We offer you magnificent free-plan apartments with a total area of 212.1 square meters. m in…
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 10/15 Floor
€ 183,092
For sale 3 bedroom apartment, with an area of 64.1 square meters. m on the 10th f…
1 room studio apartment in Pushkinskiy rayon, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Pushkinskiy rayon, Russia
1 Number of rooms 24 m²
€ 68,601
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…

Properties features in Aleshkovskiy selsovet, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir