Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Vsevolozhsky District
Agalatovskoe selskoe poselenie
Houses
Houses for sale in Agalatovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Clear all
6 properties total found
House
Agalatovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
186 m²
€ 301,410
Art. 41860456 A cozy country house is offered to your attention! Located in the landscape…
House
Vartemyagi, Russia
310 m²
€ 262,338
Art. 39547053 We bring to your attention a bath complex with a swimming pool and our own ac…
House
Vartemyagi, Russia
150 m²
€ 161,868
House
Agalatovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
409 m²
€ 547,003
Art. 3360204 It is proposed for sale a finished cottage in the populated village of Premium …
House
Agalatovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
409 m²
€ 613,983
Art. 3359880 A finished cottage is offered for sale in the populated village of Premium Clas…
House
Agalatovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
306 m²
€ 636,310
Art. 3356920 Dear our buyer! For sale is a two-storey 5-room house made of glued timber, wit…
