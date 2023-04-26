Russia
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 122,645
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 92 …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 94,771
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 73 …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
150 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 89,196
3-storey townhouses for sale at the construction stage.Townhouses are located in the very pr…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 144,230
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
131 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 157,097
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 106,232
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
91 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 122,533
I sell a townhouse (united building house) in the elite KP Baden-Baden at the price of an ap…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
91 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 95,251
I sell a townhouse (united building house) in the elite KP Baden-Baden. Area 72 m.sq., spac…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
265 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 92,541
For sale townhouse: Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstovsky district, rural settlement Afoninsky vi…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
241 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 154,979
For sale 1 section in Cottage Duplex in the cottage village of Green Duty. 3 - 5 room apartm…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
131 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 148,013
Shares of the month : "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand.rub. Discount when …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
109 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 150,407
Townhouse for the price of an apartment in the elite village of Baden-Baden on Kazan highway…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 123,617
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
105 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 133,998
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
91 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 108,133
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 89,753
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 99,178
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
265 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 79,162
I sell a townhouse in Afonino on East Street extreme compartment in a row of 8 pieces.Storey…
