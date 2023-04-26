Apartments for sale in Afoninskiy selsovet, Russia

Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment in Afonino, Russia
Apartment
Afonino, Russia
16 m² 15/22 Floor
€ 38,800
Apartment in Ankudinovka, Russia
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
38 m² 14/19 Floor
€ 46,382
In the LCD, Ankudinovsky Park for sale a spacious one-room apartment with Euro-planning ( ki…
Apartment in Afonino, Russia
Apartment
Afonino, Russia
21 m² 16/25 Floor
€ 38,800
On sale a cozy studio in the residential complex "Red Polyana" with good repairs. A warm log…
Apartment in Ankudinovka, Russia
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
40 m² 14/25 Floor
€ 54,075
I am selling 1 bedroom apartment in the ZhK "Ankudinovsky Park".   The house is rented.…
Apartment in Ankudinovka, Russia
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
21 m² 11/25 Floor
€ 37,351
Studio for sale on the 11th floor in a rented house candle in the LCD Ankudinovsky Park, Rus…
Apartment in Ankudinovka, Russia
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
35 m² 21/26 Floor
€ 48,500
I sell a 1-room apartment in the LCD of Ankudinovsky Park. Apartment on the 21st floor of a …
Apartment in Ankudinovka, Russia
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
26 m² 5/26 Floor
€ 41,811
A studio is offered for sale in the most elegant and comfortable studio to live in - in the …
Apartment in Ankudinovka, Russia
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
24 m² 7/26 Floor
€ 42,926
It is offered for sale a studio in the most stylish and comfortable for living - a studio in…
Apartment in Afonino, Russia
Apartment
Afonino, Russia
130 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 128,220
For sale apartment in a country house located in the village of Zeleny Dol on the border of …

