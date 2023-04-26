Russia
Residential properties for sale in Afoninskiy selsovet, Russia
32 properties total found
New
Apartment
Afonino, Russia
16 m²
15/22 Floor
€ 38,800
House
Afoninskiy selsovet, Russia
7 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 8,920
For sale a garden with a land plot at: Nizhny Novgorod, the village of Cherychny, a partners…
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
38 m²
14/19 Floor
€ 46,382
In the LCD, Ankudinovsky Park for sale a spacious one-room apartment with Euro-planning ( ki…
Apartment
Afonino, Russia
21 m²
16/25 Floor
€ 38,800
On sale a cozy studio in the residential complex "Red Polyana" with good repairs. A warm log…
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
40 m²
14/25 Floor
€ 54,075
I am selling 1 bedroom apartment in the ZhK "Ankudinovsky Park". The house is rented.…
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
21 m²
11/25 Floor
€ 37,351
Studio for sale on the 11th floor in a rented house candle in the LCD Ankudinovsky Park, Rus…
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
35 m²
21/26 Floor
€ 48,500
I sell a 1-room apartment in the LCD of Ankudinovsky Park. Apartment on the 21st floor of a …
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
26 m²
5/26 Floor
€ 41,811
A studio is offered for sale in the most elegant and comfortable studio to live in - in the …
House
Ankudinovka, Russia
20 m²
€ 28,989
the plot is sold in the Mayak gardening partnership, the purpose is a personal subsidiary fa…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 122,645
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 92 …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 94,771
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 73 …
House
Afoninskiy selsovet, Russia
161 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 143,829
In the KP Marzovo field, a 2-story house with a total area of 161 square meters is for sale.…
House
Afonino, Russia
121 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 110,380
In the KP Field, a 1-storey house with a total area of 121 square meters is for sale. m. wit…
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
24 m²
7/26 Floor
€ 42,926
It is offered for sale a studio in the most stylish and comfortable for living - a studio in…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
150 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 89,196
3-storey townhouses for sale at the construction stage.Townhouses are located in the very pr…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 144,230
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
131 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 157,097
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 106,232
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
91 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 122,533
I sell a townhouse (united building house) in the elite KP Baden-Baden at the price of an ap…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
91 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 95,251
I sell a townhouse (united building house) in the elite KP Baden-Baden. Area 72 m.sq., spac…
House
Afonino, Russia
73 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 99,178
The house has been surrendered! Townhouse for the price of an apartment in the elite village…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
265 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 92,541
For sale townhouse: Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstovsky district, rural settlement Afoninsky vi…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
241 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 154,979
For sale 1 section in Cottage Duplex in the cottage village of Green Duty. 3 - 5 room apartm…
Apartment
Afonino, Russia
130 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 128,220
For sale apartment in a country house located in the village of Zeleny Dol on the border of …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
131 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 148,013
Shares of the month : "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand.rub. Discount when …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
109 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 150,407
Townhouse for the price of an apartment in the elite village of Baden-Baden on Kazan highway…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 123,617
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
105 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 133,998
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
91 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 108,133
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 89,753
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Properties features in Afoninskiy selsovet, Russia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Search using the map