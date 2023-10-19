Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Admiralteyskiy rayon, Russia

okrug Kolomna
37
37 properties total found
Apartment with elevator, with yard in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment with elevator, with yard
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 235 m²
Art. 3360582 Hello, our esteemed buyer! For sale a masterpiece, title apartment for a famil…
€825,835
Apartment with elevator, with yard, with sauna in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment with elevator, with yard, with sauna
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 483 m²
Art. 3360586 Hello, our esteemed buyer! For sale a masterpiece, title apartment for a famil…
€1,65M
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 83 m²
€203,933
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 101 m²
Art. 52388805 A cozy, designer apartment for sale in the ancient part of Vasilevsky Island,…
€250,665
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 36 m²
Art. 51092940 The dream of an investor, hipster and everyone in love with Petersburg! On …
€145,736
6 room apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
6 room apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/5
On Vasilievsky Island in the historical center of the city for sale 5 bedroom apartment tota…
€251,703
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 98 m²
Art. 47939164 Stalinist neoclassicism is a middle ground between buildings of pre-revo…
€485,737
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 169 m²
€242,407
3 room apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/6
Three-room apartment for sale in the historical part of the city, within walking distance of…
€285,587
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 97 m²
Art. 45584690 Ready business! The apartment has a total area of 97 sq.m., consisting of thr…
€315,760
Room 9 rooms in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Room 9 rooms
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 222 m²
Floor 4/5
DIRECT SALE! For sale 2 rooms 26.1 + 10.1 sq.m. in a 9-room apartment, a brick house built i…
€37,756
Room 4 rooms in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Room 4 rooms
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/5
€40,660
Room 3 rooms in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Room 3 rooms
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale room of 12.7 meters in 3-room apartment with a total area of 94.4m ², Near all deve…
€17,426
Room 7 rooms in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Room 7 rooms
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 221 m²
Floor 3/7
This is one of the best and interesting offers of a cozy room in a picturesque Column with a…
€26,138
1 room apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/4
This is one of the best and interesting offers of a spacious one-room apartment in a picture…
€87,031
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 54 m²
Art. 44099762 Dear customers! For sale apartment with a well-maintained wide courtyard i…
€111,731
2 room apartment with furniture in okrug Kolomna, Russia
2 room apartment with furniture
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/3
€115,203
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 330 m²
Art. 41616362 Prestigious, quiet part of Vasilievsky Island: 5 min. on foot to the Universi…
€680,099
6 room apartment with furniture in okrug Kolomna, Russia
6 room apartment with furniture
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/5
In the historic city center on Vasilievsky Island we sell 5 bedroom apartments total pl. 171…
€246,863
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 168 m²
Art. 38320122 The best part of the Admiralty district, next to the Mariinsky Theater and th…
€444,008
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 146 m²
Art. 38572104 Dear customer. We offer a type of apartment for water for purchase. After…
€262,324
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 97 m²
Art. 36328252 Complete overhaul of the apartment, while maintaining stucco! Ceilings 3.6 me…
€212,774
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 47 m²
€199,172
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 106 m²
€1,17M
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 110 m²
€194,217
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 133 m²
€407,088
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 113 m²
Art. 34898508 Hello dear Buyer! It is proposed to purchase a four-room apartment with a u…
€172,162
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 142 m²
Art. 33014301 Atmospheric and unusually shower apartment with repair on a quiet line of V…
€563,511
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 80 m²
Art. 26460850 On sale family 2 - bedroom apartment in a high-class house and quality - "Bolk…
€257,296
Apartment in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Area 74 m²
€179,741

Property types in Admiralteyskiy rayon

apartments

Properties features in Admiralteyskiy rayon, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
