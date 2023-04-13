Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in West, Portugal

Santa Maria Maior
52
Cascais
35
Cascais e Estoril
24
Oeiras
4
Estrela
3
Lourinha
2
Oeiras e Sao Juliao da Barra Paco de Arcos e Caxias
2
Lourinha e Atalaia
1
Villa To archive
103 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
266 m²
€ 1,490,000
A separate two-story villa under construction, in a modern style, with a garden and a heated…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
House with 3 bedrooms, area 213 square meters. m, 3 floors, with a rooftop terrace with a pr…
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
360 m²
€ 1,850,000
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the Sintra Cascais Nature Park…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Modern villa with a garden and pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre.The comp…
Villa 3 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 1,803,000
New 3-bedroom duplex villa with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private pool, s…
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 225 m²
€ 3,200,000
Marinha Prime Development, presents a contemporary architectural design that appeals to a un…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 585 m²
€ 3,200,000
Beautiful 3 bedroom luxury villa located in the region of Lisbon, Cascais!!! The villa ha…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 523 m²
€ 495,000
Traditional Portuguese manor house composed of three floors, on the ground floor there are t…
Villa 4 room villain Porto Salvo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Salvo, Portugal
185 m²
€ 1,356,200
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 193 m²
€ 1,170,000
House with land of 4590m2 and a garage of 100m2. Composed of two floors: On the ground fl…
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath 299 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa located in a quiet residential area on the outskirts of Lagos. Its surroundings are th…
Villa 5 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath 410 m²
€ 3,800,000
Excellent villa that combines modern and rustic in a perfect combination, the comfort to lux…
Villa 6 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
7 bath
€ 2,900,000
Contemporary style villa with 6 en suite bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, laundry room, a…
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 bath 198 m²
€ 1,250,000
Recently renovated property located in one of the most sought after locations in Lagos. Th…
Villa 5 room villain Estrela, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Estrela, Portugal
292 m²
€ 2,430,000
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with a total external area of 102 sq.m …
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,595,000
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
Villa 4 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
5 bath 295 m²
€ 2,600,000
Excellent contemporary villa with great sun exposure, located in Ferragudo just 700m from th…
Villa 4 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
282 m²
€ 2,050,000
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
Villa 5 room villain Estrela, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Estrela, Portugal
292 m²
€ 2,435,000
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with & nbsp; a plot of 102 sq.m and 3 p…
Villa 5 room villain West, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
West, Portugal
5 bath 638 m²
€ 4,950,000
The stunning villa stands out on a plot of 710 sqm in the exclusive Restelo district. The di…
Villa 6 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6 bath 269 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa chalet style 6 beds, pool, close to Estoril beach, Cascais Portugal offers easy access…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
3 bath 317 m²
€ 960,000
3 bedroom villa for sale Juzo Village, Cascais, Portugal. beautiful fully renovated villa in…
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6 bath 449 m²
€ 1,900,000
Fantastic Villa, in Birre distributed over 3 floors. With 4 Suites, large Living Room, Kitch…
Villa 5 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
8 bath 384 m²
€ 4,500,000
If you are looking for the luxury of living with the tranquillity of nature, in a luxury vil…
Villa 4 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
354 m²
€ 850,000
Fantastic 4 bedroom villa with contemporary architecture and a total area of ​​353.89 m2. On…
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6 bath 655 m²
€ 2,900,000
Contemporary villa with four spacious suites, located in Cascais next to Guincho offering a …
Villa 9 room villain Sintra, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Sintra, Portugal
12 bath 1 320 m²
€ 8,000,000
In 1830, the maternal grandson of the Marquis of Pombal, Duque de Saldanha, ordered the cons…
Villa 6 room villain Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Oeiras, Portugal
5 bath 400 m²
€ 2,580,000
A wonderful contemporary villa in Portugal, close to Lissabon; we are proud to present you t…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin West, Portugal
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
West, Portugal
7 bath 519 m²
€ 2,400,000
Center Lisbon alert: do not miss the opportunity to live in the best private condominium in …

Properties features in West, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
