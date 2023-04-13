Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in West, Portugal

Avenidas Novas
30
Campo de Ourique
29
Sacavem
27
Arroios
23
Belem
23
Oeiras
20
Alcantara
19
Lisbon
13
83 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Lourinha, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
84 m²
€ 290,000
Apartment 1 bedroom with ocean views, on the first line of Praia da Area Branca.Layout: 1 be…
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
266 m²
€ 1,490,000
A separate two-story villa under construction, in a modern style, with a garden and a heated…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
House with 3 bedrooms, area 213 square meters. m, 3 floors, with a rooftop terrace with a pr…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Modern villa with a garden and pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre.The comp…
Villa 3 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 1,803,000
New 3-bedroom duplex villa with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private pool, s…
1 room apartmentin Carnaxide, Portugal
1 room apartment
Carnaxide, Portugal
59 m²
€ 345,000
2 room apartmentin Porto Salvo, Portugal
2 room apartment
Porto Salvo, Portugal
109 m²
€ 651,688
Villa 4 room villain Porto Salvo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Salvo, Portugal
185 m²
€ 1,356,200
1 room apartmentin Amadora, Portugal
1 room apartment
Amadora, Portugal
59 m²
€ 345,000
1 room apartmentin Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
70 m²
€ 315,000
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 54 square meters. m, a balcony of 16 square meters. m, 1…
Villa 5 room villain Estrela, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Estrela, Portugal
292 m²
€ 2,430,000
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with a total external area of 102 sq.m …
4 room apartmentin Estoril, Portugal
4 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
256 m²
€ 2,750,000
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, 256 sq.m. ( total area ), with ocean views, in a new condominium …
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,595,000
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
1 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
1 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
106 m²
€ 725,000
Spacious apartment & nbsp; 106 m2, 1 bedroom, 1 machine-location in a luxury project - a clo…
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
174 m²
€ 1,550,000
Excellent apartment 3 bedrooms & nbsp; in the prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with …
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
211 m²
€ 2,778,000
  Penthouse & nbsp; with 4 bedrooms & nbsp; located & nbsp; on the third floor, charact…
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
161 m²
€ 1,269,800
Spacious apartment & nbsp; 161 & nbsp; m2, 3 & nbsp; bedrooms, terrace 13 m2, 3 & nbsp; mach…
3 room apartmentin Alcoitao, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alcoitao, Portugal
136 m²
€ 1,187,240
3 bedroom apartment and nbsp; 136 square meters with a 96 square meter garden and a swimming…
Villa 4 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
282 m²
€ 2,050,000
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
Villa 4 room villain Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Oeiras, Portugal
227 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 triplex bedrooms with an area of 227 sq.m., with 4 parking spaces, 2 balconies and a…
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
275 m²
€ 1,050,000
New Penha Longa Valley & nbsp; the condominium consists of 11 villas, each with a built-up a…
Villa 4 room villain Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
214 m²
€ 870,000
A separate villa under construction with modern lines, located on a plot of 317 m2, with a p…
Villa 4 room villain Atalaia, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Atalaia, Portugal
196 m²
€ 530,000
Villa with sea views near Praia da Araya Branca, Lorinha.In the & nbsp; condominium with a c…
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
1 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
66 m²
€ 420,000
Apartment with 1 bedroom in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp; Infinity in the & nbsp; …
2 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
139 m²
€ 720,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms & nbsp; in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp; Infinity in the…
3 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
170 m²
€ 960,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and river views & nbsp; in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp;…
2 room apartmentin Estrela, Portugal
2 room apartment
Estrela, Portugal
134 m²
€ 925,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms with a balcony of 22 & nbsp; sq.m and a living area of 110.24 & nbsp; s…
1 room apartmentin Estrela, Portugal
1 room apartment
Estrela, Portugal
92 m²
€ 895,000
Apartment with 1 bedroom, with a balcony of & nbsp; 15.58 sq.m and living & nbsp; area 76.41…

Properties features in West, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
