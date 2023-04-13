UAE
Lake Residential properties for sale in West, Portugal
Cascais
94
Cascais e Estoril
75
Misericordia
68
Marvila
42
Avenidas Novas
30
Campo de Ourique
29
Sacavem
27
Arroios
23
Belem
23
Oeiras
20
Alcantara
19
Lisbon
13
Estrela
10
Oeiras e Sao Juliao da Barra Paco de Arcos e Caxias
9
Sintra
7
Lumiar
4
Alfragide
3
Amadora
3
Lourinha
3
Loures
2
29 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Estrela, Portugal
292 m²
€ 2,435,000
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with & nbsp; a plot of 102 sq.m and 3 p…
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
66 m²
€ 420,000
Apartment with 1 bedroom in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp; Infinity in the & nbsp; …
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
139 m²
€ 720,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms & nbsp; in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp; Infinity in the…
3 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
170 m²
€ 960,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and river views & nbsp; in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp;…
2 room apartment
Estrela, Portugal
134 m²
€ 925,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms with a balcony of 22 & nbsp; sq.m and a living area of 110.24 & nbsp; s…
1 room apartment
Estrela, Portugal
92 m²
€ 895,000
Apartment with 1 bedroom, with a balcony of & nbsp; 15.58 sq.m and living & nbsp; area 76.41…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Belem, Portugal
238 m²
€ 1,150,000
New apartment 3 bedrooms & nbsp; in the residential complex & nbsp; Bel & eacute; m Riversid…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Portela, Portugal
170 m²
€ 1,090,000
Torre S & atilde; o Rafael & nbsp; located in & nbsp; eastern Lisbon, Parque das Na & ccedil…
2 room apartment
Sacavem, Portugal
94 m²
€ 565,000
Distrikt is a project that originated in the heart of the Park of Nations, one of the busies…
1 room apartment
Sacavem, Portugal
56 m²
€ 350,000
Distrikt is a project that originated in the heart of the Park of Nations, one of the busies…
2 room apartment
Cruz Quebrada, Portugal
96 m²
€ 485,000
Turquesa & nbsp; - & nbsp; & nbsp; it is a unique residential condominium in which the color…
2 room apartment
Portela, Portugal
87 m²
€ 590,000
This luxurious & nbsp; apartment is located in the center of the Parques das Nac & otilde; e…
2 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
102 m²
€ 438,000
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
4 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
172 m²
€ 799,000
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Misericordia, Portugal
120 m²
€ 1,500,000
New building in Lapa, with a garage and views of the Tagus River. Last 5th floor.A prestigio…
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
83 m²
€ 820,000
The Bragan & ccedil; a 10 & nbsp; project building is an option for apartments in the best a…
3 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
123 m²
€ 550,000
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
1 room apartment
Portela, Portugal
64 m²
€ 560,000
Apartments комплекса Martinhal Residences will have a typology from 1 to 4 bedrooms, a…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marvila, Portugal
149 m²
€ 804,000
Spacious duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms 149 sq.m with 2 parking spaces in & nbsp; garage a…
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marvila, Portugal
110 m²
€ 604,000
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms 110 sq.m., with parking, a balcony 7 sq.m. and a garden 25 …
1 room Duplex
Marvila, Portugal
99 m²
€ 518,000
Loft duplex with 1 bedroom, 99 sq.m. with parking and terrace of 5 sq.m., in a new building …
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Sao Vicente, Portugal
310 m²
€ 1,760,000
These apartments are very well located in a building on the banks of the river, & nbsp; owne…
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
76 m²
€ 510,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
65 m²
€ 410,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
3 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
133 m²
€ 805,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is locateded on the bank of the river of Tagus and in t…
4 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
192 m²
€ 1,250,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
2 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
118 m²
€ 660,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estrela, Portugal
238 m²
€ 1,150,000
Spacious two-storey apartment 238 m2 with huge terrace and stunning views of the River Teju…
Castle
Sintra, Portugal
1 500 m²
€ 5,000,000
Ancient Castle is located in Sintra, Portugal. The area of the castle is 1,500 sq.m. The hou…
