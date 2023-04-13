Show property on map Show properties list
Chalets for sale in West, Portugal

Chalet 4 bedroomsin Sintra, Portugal
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Sintra, Portugal
749 m²
€ 6,500,000
The house is located between the Serra da Sintra Mountains and the city of Sintra The estat…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Cascais, Portugal
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
2 000 m²
€ 18,000,000
An exclusive mansion overlooking the sea is located in the Karkavelos district of the munici…
Chalet 12 bedroomsin West, Portugal
Chalet 12 bedrooms
West, Portugal
1 275 m²
€ 4,400,000
The luxury palace is located in Lisbon, Portugal. House area of 1084 sqm (total area of 1275…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin West, Portugal
Chalet 5 bedrooms
West, Portugal
700 m²
€ 1,200,000
This lovely mansion is in Portugal's capital, the city of contrasts Lisbon
Chalet 11 bedroomsin Sintra, Portugal
Chalet 11 bedrooms
Sintra, Portugal
9 bath 466 m²
€ 6
The stunning house is located in Lloret de Mar, Costa Brava, Spain. The villa of 300 square …

