Seaview Apartments for Sale in West, Portugal

1 room apartmentin Lourinha, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
84 m²
€ 290,000
Apartment 1 bedroom with ocean views, on the first line of Praia da Area Branca.Layout: 1 be…
2 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 184 m² 22/26 Floor
€ 1,435,000
2-bedroom apartment overlooking nature, inserted within a development in a region that exalt…
3 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 255 m² Number of floors 26
€ 1,630,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking nature, located in an apartment complex in an area th…
3 room apartmentin West, Portugal
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 12/16 Floor
€ 2,300,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 500K Bright and elegant 3 bedroom apartment designed to the hig…
4 room apartmentin West, Portugal
4 room apartment
West, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 169 m² 11/16 Floor
€ 2,200,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 500K Bright and elegant apartment with 4 bedrooms, designed to …
3 room apartmentin Belem, Portugal
3 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 190 m²
€ 950,000
Stunning 3 bedroom apartment in a gated complex, facing south, west and north, with beautifu…
1 room apartmentin Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
70 m²
€ 315,000
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 54 square meters. m, a balcony of 16 square meters. m, 1…
4 room apartmentin Estoril, Portugal
4 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
256 m²
€ 2,750,000
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, 256 sq.m. ( total area ), with ocean views, in a new condominium …
3 room apartmentin Sao Joao do Estoril, Portugal
3 room apartment
Sao Joao do Estoril, Portugal
184 m²
€ 1,350,000
The complex, located in San Juan do Estoril, consists of two buildings, A and B, each of whi…
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
158 m²
€ 2,650,000
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in a prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with sea views, …
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
174 m²
€ 1,550,000
Excellent apartment 3 bedrooms & nbsp; in the prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with …
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
109 m²
€ 726,000
Fantastic & nbsp; apartment located near the Tapada das Nessidades park in the county & nbsp…
2 room apartmentin Alges, Portugal
2 room apartment
Alges, Portugal
2 bath 126 m²
€ 860,000
2 Bedroom Apartment to buy in Algés, Portugal Dafundo, in Algés, is a place…
4 room apartmentin Belem, Portugal
4 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
4 bath 282 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,785,000
4 Bedroom Apartment to buy in Lisbon, Portugal Fantastic 4 bedroom apartment in Restelo, …
1 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
Price on request
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by & nbsp; kn…
1 room studio apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
Price on request
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by & nbsp; fa…
3 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 139 m²
Price on request
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by & nbsp; fa…
2 room apartmentin Cruz Quebrada, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cruz Quebrada, Portugal
96 m²
€ 485,000
Turquesa & nbsp; - & nbsp; & nbsp; it is a unique residential condominium in which the color…
3 room apartmentin Estoril, Portugal
3 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
168 m²
€ 918,500
The Parque Atl & acirc; ntico condominium is located in Cascais, in Pareda, and is an ideal …
Penthouse 6 bedroomsin West, Portugal
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
West, Portugal
857 m²
€ 7,950,000
The penthouse is located in the popular area of Lisbon, on the first line of the river, next…
3 room apartmentin West, Portugal
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
161 m²
€ 1,600,000
The new complex under construction is located in the modern family district of Lisbon, next …
2 room apartmentin West, Portugal
2 room apartment
West, Portugal
95 m²
€ 680,000
The elegant apartment is located in the heart of Lisbon, in the prestigious area of Shiadu. …
3 room apartmentin Alges, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alges, Portugal
161 m²
€ 620,000
Living in Miraflores Park means living in an urban environment with a quality life and surro…
4 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
4 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
211 m²
€ 1,680,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 81 square meters.m on the 5th floor of the & nbsp;…
2 room apartmentin Belem, Portugal
2 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
102 m²
€ 438,000
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
4 room apartmentin Belem, Portugal
4 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
172 m²
€ 799,000
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
3 room apartmentin Belem, Portugal
3 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
123 m²
€ 550,000
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
3 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
189 m²
€ 1,340,000
Spacious apartment with 3 & nbsp; bedrooms, 4 & nbsp; bathrooms, terrace 14 & nbsp; m2, two …
2 room apartmentin Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
143 m²
€ 1,280,000
A spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, terrace 70 & nbsp; m2, two private garden…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
238 m²
€ 5,095,000
Two-level apartment with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, & nbsp; with a huge outdoor terrace and…

