Lake Apartments for sale in West, Portugal

20 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
66 m²
€ 420,000
Apartment with 1 bedroom in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp; Infinity in the & nbsp; …
2 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
139 m²
€ 720,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms & nbsp; in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp; Infinity in the…
3 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
170 m²
€ 960,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and river views & nbsp; in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp;…
2 room apartmentin Estrela, Portugal
2 room apartment
Estrela, Portugal
134 m²
€ 925,000
Apartment 2 bedrooms with a balcony of 22 & nbsp; sq.m and a living area of 110.24 & nbsp; s…
1 room apartmentin Estrela, Portugal
1 room apartment
Estrela, Portugal
92 m²
€ 895,000
Apartment with 1 bedroom, with a balcony of & nbsp; 15.58 sq.m and living & nbsp; area 76.41…
2 room apartmentin Sacavem, Portugal
2 room apartment
Sacavem, Portugal
94 m²
€ 565,000
Distrikt is a project that originated in the heart of the Park of Nations, one of the busies…
1 room apartmentin Sacavem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Sacavem, Portugal
56 m²
€ 350,000
Distrikt is a project that originated in the heart of the Park of Nations, one of the busies…
2 room apartmentin Cruz Quebrada, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cruz Quebrada, Portugal
96 m²
€ 485,000
Turquesa & nbsp; - & nbsp; & nbsp; it is a unique residential condominium in which the color…
2 room apartmentin Portela, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portela, Portugal
87 m²
€ 590,000
This luxurious & nbsp; apartment is located in the center of the Parques das Nac & otilde; e…
2 room apartmentin Belem, Portugal
2 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
102 m²
€ 438,000
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
4 room apartmentin Belem, Portugal
4 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
172 m²
€ 799,000
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Misericordia, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Misericordia, Portugal
120 m²
€ 1,500,000
New building in Lapa, with a garage and views of the Tagus River. Last 5th floor.A prestigio…
2 room apartmentin Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
83 m²
€ 820,000
The Bragan & ccedil; a 10 & nbsp; project building is an option for apartments in the best a…
3 room apartmentin Belem, Portugal
3 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
123 m²
€ 550,000
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
1 room apartmentin Portela, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portela, Portugal
64 m²
€ 560,000
Apartments комплекса  Martinhal Residences will have a typology from 1 to 4 bedrooms, a…
1 room apartmentin Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
76 m²
€ 510,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
1 room apartmentin Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
65 m²
€ 410,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
3 room apartmentin Marvila, Portugal
3 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
133 m²
€ 805,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is locateded on the bank of the river of Tagus and in t…
4 room apartmentin Marvila, Portugal
4 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
192 m²
€ 1,250,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
2 room apartmentin Marvila, Portugal
2 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
118 m²
€ 660,000
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…

