Pool Villas for sale in Portugal

Villa 3 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
€ 589,000
Villa 3 room villa in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 294 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 3 room villa in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
€ 1,025,000
Villa 3 room villa in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
€ 1,490,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Villa 3 room villa in Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
€ 1,803,000
Villa 3 room villa in Coimbrao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Coimbrao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
€ 395,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
€ 360,000
Villa 3 room villa in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 400,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
€ 375,000
Villa 4 room villa in Porto Salvo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Salvo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
€ 1,356,200
Villa 3 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
€ 430,000
Villa 3 room villa in Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
€ 395,000
Villa 5 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
€ 1,550,000
Villa 5 room villa in Estrela, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 292 m²
€ 2,430,000
Villa 4 room villa in Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 291 m²
€ 1,090,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
€ 1,595,000
Villa 3 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 396 m²
€ 1,350,000
Villa 4 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 313 m²
€ 1,695,000
Villa 5 room villa in Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
€ 1,900,000
Villa 3 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 277 m²
€ 1,400,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 337 m²
€ 650,000
Villa 2 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
€ 1,991,500
Villa 3 room villa in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 347 m²
€ 1,090,000
Villa 3 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
€ 1,991,500
Villa 4 room villa in Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 282 m²
€ 2,050,000
Villa 4 room villa in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 227 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 412 m²
€ 638,000
Villa 3 room villa in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 275 m²
€ 1,050,000

Properties features in Portugal

