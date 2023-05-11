Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Portugal

Villa 3 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
€ 589,000
Villa 3 room villa in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 294 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
€ 1,850,000
Villa 5 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 655 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Nuns Valley, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Nuns Valley, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
Villa 3 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
Villa 3 room villa in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 396 m²
€ 1,350,000
Villa 5 room villa in Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
€ 1,900,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 337 m²
€ 650,000
Villa 4 room villa in Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 282 m²
€ 2,050,000
Villa 4 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 412 m²
€ 638,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Villa 3 room villa in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Villa 4 room villa in Atalaia, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Atalaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
€ 530,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villa in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 552 m²
€ 1,550,000
Villa 3 room villa in Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 322 m²
€ 620,000
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
€ 2,800,000
Villa 4 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€ 5,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 734 m²
€ 5,500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 594,000
Villa 2 room villa in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Comporta, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
€ 514,000
Villa 4 room villa in Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
€ 720,000
Villa 3 room villa in Sagres, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Sagres, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
€ 700,000
Villa 4 room villa in Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 193 m²
€ 590,000
Villa 3 room villa in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
€ 550,000
Villa 4 room villa in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 372 m²
€ 850,000
Villa 3 room villa in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 332 m²
€ 625,000

