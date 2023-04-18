Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. North
  4. Tamega e Sousa
  5. Vila Nova de Gaia
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 588,000
The residential complex is located in the heart of the historic center of Vila Nova de Gaia.…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir