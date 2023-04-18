Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

5 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Francelos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Francelos, Portugal
67 m²
€ 360,000
Apartment with 1 bedroom with a balcony and ocean view in Gaia in the new Ocean Living compl…
2 room apartmentin Francelos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Francelos, Portugal
114 m²
€ 488,000
In Vila Nova de Gaia, Canidelo, Ocean Living is located right by the ocean, making the beach…
1 room studio apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 room studio apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/4 Floor
€ 356,800
The residential complex is located in the heart of the historic center of Vila Nova de Gaia.…
1 room studio apartmentin Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/4 Floor
€ 612,080
The residential complex is located in the heart of the historic center of Vila Nova de Gaia.…
2 room apartmentin Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 room apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 116 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 600,800
The residential complex is located in the heart of the historic center of Vila Nova de Gaia.…
