Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. Pinhal Litoral
  5. Marinha Grande
  6. Vieira de Leiria

Pool Residential properties for sale in Vieira de Leiria, Portugal

1 property total found
Villa 3 room villain Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
152 m²
€ 395,000
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir