Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Portugal
  4. Vieira de Leiria
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Vieira de Leiria, Portugal

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
€395,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir