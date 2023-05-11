Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Townhouses for sale in Portugal

Algarve
80
Loule
40
Quarteira
36
Centro
21
Castro Marim
13
Santa Maria Maior
12
Albufeira
10
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
7
13 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
€ 725,000
3 room townhouse in Amoreira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
€ 350,000
3 room townhouse in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
€ 350,000
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
€ 1,900,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
€ 750,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
€ 550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
€ 550,000
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
€ 750,000
3 room townhouse in Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
€ 635,000
3 room townhouse in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
€ 560,000
3 room townhouse in Alcoitao, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Alcoitao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 297 m²
€ 1,170,000
Townhouse 2 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 818 m²
€ 380,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Loule, Portugal
Townhouse 5 rooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€ 435,000

