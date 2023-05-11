Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Portugal

3 room townhouse in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 720,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
€ 550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
€ 550,000
3 room townhouse in Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Sao Bartolomeu, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
€ 750,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 539,950
3 room townhouse in Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
€ 635,000
3 room townhouse in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
€ 560,000
Townhouse in Cascais, Portugal
Townhouse
Cascais, Portugal
Area 290 m²
€ 796,000
3 room townhouse in Cascais, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 359 m²
€ 640,000

