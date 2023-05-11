Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Portugal

Algarve
80
Loule
40
Quarteira
36
Centro
21
Castro Marim
13
Santa Maria Maior
12
Albufeira
10
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
7
Show more
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€ 285,000
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
€ 383,414
3 room townhouse in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
€ 350,000
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 106 m²
€ 541,675
1 room apartment in Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
€ 409,670
Villa 3 room villa in Estoril, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Estoril, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 395 m²
€ 1,990,000
3 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 590,497
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/10
€ 692,798
2 room apartment in Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
€ 500,708
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
€ 705,000
Villa 3 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
€ 900,108
1 room apartment in Portela, Portugal
1 room apartment
Portela, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
€ 560,000

