Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Townhouses

Lakefront Townhouses for sale in Portugal

Algarve
80
Loule
40
Quarteira
36
Centro
21
Castro Marim
13
Santa Maria Maior
12
Albufeira
10
Albufeira e Olhos de Agua
7
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse in Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
€ 635,000

Properties features in Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir