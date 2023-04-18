Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tavira, Portugal

6 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Tavira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Tavira, Portugal
4 bath 130 m²
€ 750,000
Excellent development located just a few minutes walk from the centre of the historic town o…
3 room apartmentin Tavira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Tavira, Portugal
3 bath 79 m²
€ 440,000
Excellent development located just a few minutes walk from the centre of the historic town o…
3 room apartmentin Tavira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Tavira, Portugal
4 bath 81 m²
€ 505,000
Excellent development located just a few minutes walk from the centre of the historic town o…
3 room apartmentin Tavira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Tavira, Portugal
4 bath 86 m²
€ 570,000
Excellent development located just a few minutes walk from the centre of the historic town o…
1 room apartmentin Tavira, Portugal
1 room apartment
Tavira, Portugal
1 bath 64 m²
€ 389,500
Apartment with terrace and private pool. On the 2nd and last floor, this apartment consist…
3 room apartmentin Tavira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Tavira, Portugal
4 bath 162 m²
€ 660,000
Magnificent apartments in the Heart of Tavira. This condominium offers 8 3 bedroom apartmen…
