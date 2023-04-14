UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
North
Tamega e Sousa
Studios
Studios for Sale in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
8 properties total found
2 room Studio apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
58 m²
€ 32,000,000
The property is located at Rua De Belmonte 103 in the heart of the historic city center…
2 room Studio apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 bath
91 m²
1 Floor
€ 420,500,000
Designed to give tenants a sense of rural living in the vibrant city center, the Bons-Jardin…
2 room Studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
4 Floor
€ 250,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000 Studio apartment with…
1 room studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
4 Floor
€ 250,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000 Studio apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 508,250
This studio apartment is located in the heart of the historic area of Vila Nova de Gaia. T…
1 room studio apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/4 Floor
€ 356,800
The residential complex is located in the heart of the historic center of Vila Nova de Gaia.…
1 room studio apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/4 Floor
€ 612,080
The residential complex is located in the heart of the historic center of Vila Nova de Gaia.…
1 room studio apartment
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/6 Floor
€ 245,000
Studio+1 apartment 300m from Aliados Metro Station! This practical apartment has a gross …
