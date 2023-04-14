Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal

Penthouse 3 roomsin Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 rooms
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 244 m²
€ 679,000
Penthouse 4 roomsin Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Penthouse 4 rooms
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 352 m²
€ 1,252,000
Penthouse 4 roomsin Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Penthouse 4 rooms
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 448 m²
€ 1,200,000
Penthouse 4 roomsin Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Penthouse 4 rooms
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 301 m²
€ 799,000

Mir