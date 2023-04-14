Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. North
  4. Tamega e Sousa
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal

Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde
6
Foz do Sousa e Covelo
3
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
2
Porto
2
Amarante
1
Gondomar
1
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos
1
Marco
1
Show more
24 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
143 m²
€ 725,000
Villa 3 room villain Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
187 m²
€ 1,025,000
New house with 3 bedrooms, an area of 187 sq.m, with parking, a garden of 54 sq.m and 2 balc…
4 room housein Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
4 room house
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 408 m² Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
Excellent house with beautiful views, fully renovated. The total area of the house is 408…
Housein Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
House
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
236 m²
€ 700,000
The project is located near Porto International Airport and a 15-minute drive from the city …
5 room housein Mindelo, Portugal
5 room house
Mindelo, Portugal
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
House with 5 bedrooms and a plot of 990 m2, located in Mindelo near the metro station, the b…
7 room housein Amarante, Portugal
7 room house
Amarante, Portugal
9 Number of rooms 6 bath 541 m² Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
The house is situated on top of a valley that gives you a breathtaking panoramic view over t…
Villa 4 room villain Porto, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Porto, Portugal
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 428 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,095,000
Magnificent villa with three floors and 4 fronts, is located 300 m from the beach with a clo…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
95 m²
€ 291,000
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, area 95 square meters. m, located in a new complex, which …
1 room Duplexin Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room Duplex
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
83 m²
€ 383,640
Apartment 1 duplex bedroom with an area of 73 square meters. m, and a balcony of 10 m2 & nbs…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
94 m²
€ 440,000
A two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms and a balcony with an area of 5.4 m2 in the Anza Boa H…
Villa 6 room villain Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
6 bath
€ 985,000
Modern villa with garden, swimming pool and garage. This villa has high-quality finishes and…
3 room housein Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
3 room house
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
The house is located in the privileged zone of Miramar, Vila Nova de Gaia, a suburb of the c…
Villa 5 room villain Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 474 m²
€ 1,980,000
Villa 5 room villain Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 433 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,475,000
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 588,000
The residential complex is located in the heart of the historic center of Vila Nova de Gaia.…
4 room housein Marco de Canaveses, Portugal
4 room house
Marco de Canaveses, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 299,000
Villa 5 room villain Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 433 m²
€ 1,450,000
Villa 5 room villain Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 433 m²
€ 1,499,000
4 room housein Gondomar, Portugal
4 room house
Gondomar, Portugal
1 504 m²
€ 2,000,000
The magnificent house is located in the city of Gondomar, only 8 km from the administrative…
4 room housein Porto, Portugal
4 room house
Porto, Portugal
626 m²
€ 1,180,000
The magnificent house, made in modern style, is located in one of the most beautiful cities …
5 room housein Trofa, Portugal
5 room house
Trofa, Portugal
830 m²
€ 700,000
The beautiful house is located in Trofa, located 22 km from the center of the region, one o…
5 room housein Foz do Sousa, Portugal
5 room house
Foz do Sousa, Portugal
1 180 m²
€ 650,000
The luxury house is located in the city of Vila Nova di Gaya in the region of Porto, northe…
5 room housein Foz do Sousa, Portugal
5 room house
Foz do Sousa, Portugal
353 m²
€ 750,000
The wonderful house is located in the northern part of Portugal, not far from one of the mos…
4 room housein Foz do Sousa, Portugal
4 room house
Foz do Sousa, Portugal
3 629 m²
€ 580,000
The wonderful home is in Vila Nova di Gaya, northern Portugal. The city is located on the op…

Properties features in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
