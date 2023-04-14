UAE
Residential properties for sale in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
31
Porto
28
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira
11
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde
10
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos
7
Vila Nova de Gaia
6
Foz do Sousa e Covelo
4
Gondomar
3
Cidade da Maia
2
Maia
2
Amarante
1
Arcozelo
1
Marco
1
Marco de Canaveses
1
Oliveira do Douro
1
Perafita
1
Perafita Lavra e Santa Cruz do Bispo
1
Trofa
1
130 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
143 m²
€ 725,000
Villa 3 room villa
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
187 m²
€ 1,025,000
New house with 3 bedrooms, an area of 187 sq.m, with parking, a garden of 54 sq.m and 2 balc…
3 room apartment
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
131 m²
€ 210,000
2 room apartment
Oliveira do Douro, Portugal
115 m²
€ 259,000
2 room apartment
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
60 m²
€ 230,000
1 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
2 Floor
€ 430,000
Apartment with a total area of 53.8m2 in the Historic Centre of Porto. It is located in a…
2 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
143 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,180,000
Duplex T2 with a total area of 143.9 m2 in the historical center of Porto. It is located …
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
355 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
Triplex with 3 bedrooms of 257 m2, in a gated community, with a private rooftop pool, 3 gara…
4 room apartment
Cidade da Maia, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
227 m²
5 Floor
€ 462,000
4 bedroom apartment with 156.5 m2 with a 70.5 m2 balcony and 2 parking spaces, inserted in t…
3 room apartment
Cidade da Maia, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
155 m²
4 Floor
€ 349,000
3 bedroom apartment with 134 m2 with a 21.3 m2 balcony and 2 parking spaces, inserted in the…
4 room house
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
408 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
Excellent house with beautiful views, fully renovated. The total area of the house is 408…
2 room Studio apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
58 m²
€ 32,000,000
The property is located at Rua De Belmonte 103 in the heart of the historic city center…
2 room Studio apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 bath
91 m²
1 Floor
€ 420,500,000
Designed to give tenants a sense of rural living in the vibrant city center, the Bons-Jardin…
3 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
2 Floor
€ 870,000
Excellent 3- bedroom apartment with a living area of 165 m2 in the prestigious complex J. Ca…
2 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
103 m²
€ 331,000
2 bedroom apartment under construction in Paranhos, a total area of 103 m2, which is divided…
3 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 421,000
Three-bedroom apartment under construction in Paranhos, a total area of 126 m2, which is div…
1 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
4 Floor
€ 425,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000 This 1-bedroom apartm…
1 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
4 Floor
€ 405,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000 This 1-bedroom apartm…
3 room apartment
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
157 m²
€ 555,000
3 room apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
153 m²
2 Floor
€ 795,000
Duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking the Douro River and the famous pier "Mari…
2 room Studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
4 Floor
€ 250,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000 Studio apartment with…
1 room studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
4 Floor
€ 250,000
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program €350,000 Studio apartm…
3 room apartment
Gondomar, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
116 m²
1 Floor
€ 179,900
Apartment with excellent finishes with a total area of 116.25m2, which in turn is shared: -…
House
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
236 m²
€ 700,000
The project is located near Porto International Airport and a 15-minute drive from the city …
3 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
235 m²
3 Floor
€ 425,000
A 3-bedroom apartment of 118 m2 with a garage. Located just 650 meters from the Polo Univer…
5 room house
Mindelo, Portugal
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
260 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
House with 5 bedrooms and a plot of 990 m2, located in Mindelo near the metro station, the b…
7 room house
Amarante, Portugal
9 Number of rooms
6 bath
541 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
The house is situated on top of a valley that gives you a breathtaking panoramic view over t…
1 room apartment
Francelos, Portugal
67 m²
€ 360,000
2 room apartment
Francelos, Portugal
114 m²
€ 488,000
3 room apartment
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
167 m²
€ 735,000
Located next to Parque da Cidade and close to Foz do Douro, the Aldoar – Casas do Parque pro…
