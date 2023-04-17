Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Sintra

Residential properties for sale in Sintra, Portugal

Sintra
5
Queluz e Belas
1
7 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Rio de Mouro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Rio de Mouro, Portugal
187 m²
€ 690,000
Located in Rio de Mouro, an increasingly popular neighborhood, Quinta da Azenha combines & …
Housein Sintra, Portugal
House
Sintra, Portugal
193 m²
€ 580,000
Villa with 5 rooms, located in the Sintra-Cascais Natural Park, between Janas and Azenhas do…
7 room housein Sintra, Portugal
7 room house
Sintra, Portugal
7 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,300,000
Real estate for sale with a large plot in Sintra. Excellent location in a cozy and green ar…
Housein Sintra, Portugal
House
Sintra, Portugal
511 m²
€ 2,000,000
Detached house villa with 7 rooms and a covered area of 511 m2, inserted in a plot with 2866…
Housein Sintra, Portugal
House
Sintra, Portugal
265 m²
€ 590,000
This charming, 265 sqm house on a 555 sqm plot is located in Quinta da Beloura and has 3 flo…
Housein Sintra, Portugal
House
Sintra, Portugal
600 m²
€ 1,390,000
New villa of modern architecture, in Quinta da Beloura II . Location of choice and consists …
Housein Sintra, Portugal
House
Sintra, Portugal
652 m²
€ 752,000
Villa with 5 rooms and contemporary architecture in Quinta da Beloura, Sintra. With excellen…

